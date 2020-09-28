National STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY Zuma asks ‘biased’ Zondo to step down Former president's lawyers say recent utterances by the deputy chief justice showed he was biased against their client BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma says he will ask state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo to recuse himself from chairing the commission on the grounds that he is biased against him.

In a letter to the deputy chief justice, Zuma’s attorney Eric Mabuza said Zondo had a personal history with Zuma, which could affect his partiality. He did not say what this history was.