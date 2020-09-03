Features How Cyril outplayed the hyenas at the NEC The ANC’s weekend NEC meeting would seem to have forged a greater unity in the ruling party — and a firm commitment to tackle corruption. But intention means little without action BL PREMIUM

Talk is cheap, and the proof of the pudding is in the eating. They’re clichés, to be sure, but the ANC will have to take them to heart if it is to implement its grand plans to counter corruption in the party. And with SA set to go to the polls in local government elections next year, time is running out.

The ruling party scaled up its attempts to rehabilitate its image this week, with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa taking charge of communicating the party’s position on corruption.