Experts question why SA has received a WHO surge team
16 August 2020 - 17:53
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has welcomed the team of 43 World Health Organisation (WHO) experts coming to help SA respond to the coronavirus pandemic amid questions why they are needed as infections have dropped.
On Friday, Mkhize said the significance of SA’s bond “with the World Health Organisation has never been more highlighted than during this cataclysmic period”.
