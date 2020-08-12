Mkhwebane lambasted in court over apartheid-era comparison
The public protector has come under fire for comparing rules that will be used to conduct an impeachment inquiry against her to the ‘Sobukwe clause’
12 August 2020 - 13:10
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under fire from Western Cape High Court judge Vincent Saldanha for comparing the rules that will be used to conduct an impeachment inquiry against her to the “Sobukwe clause” — apartheid-era legislation used to arbitrarily extend the imprisonment of PAC leader Robert Sobukwe.
“How can you make the analogy that this parliament would make rules akin to what the apartheid parliament did?” the judge asked Mkhwebane’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, during a virtual hearing held on Wednesday morning.
