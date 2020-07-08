National SAA rescue plan improves offer to employees A generous voluntary severance package to employees of SAA has been accepted by all trade unions except for the SAA Pilots Association BL PREMIUM

SAA’s business rescue practitioners published an updated plan on Wednesday with few material changes other than an offer to place 1,000 employees on a training layoff scheme instead of retrenchment.

The change came about as a result of talks between the department of public enterprises and majority trade unions the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) earlier this week.