Parliament to resume with immediate effect to focus on Covid-19

Parliamentary committees, whose main function is to scrutinise legislation and oversee government action, will return to work in a phased approach in line with government guidelines, presiding officers said on Thursday.

However, with parliament’s focus firmly on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, some of the key issues that were expected to dominate the agenda this year, such as expropriation of land without compensation and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s future, will likely be parked.

Briefing the media during an online media conference, parliament’s presiding officers said the focus for the coming months will be on dealing with the coronavirus crisis and the economic response to it.

The pandemic, which has brought most economies to a standstill, has also disrupted the work of parliaments around the world, meaning much of their programmes will have to be rescheduled.

In SA, MPs were meant to return from their constituency period this week, but with the lockdown in full force and face-to-face meetings discouraged, presiding officers are scrambling to find innovative ways to continue with parts of the programme, such as oral questions to the president.

National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said presiding officers have taken a decision that most of the business of parliament must resume with immediate effect, after the conclusion of the constituency programme on April 13.

The leave period for MPs, which was scheduled from April 28 to May 4, has been cancelled. MPs fall under the category of essential services in terms of SA’s Covid-19 nationwide lockdown regulations.

“It must be emphasised that the role of parliament remains indispensable during this period of national lockdown and the extended period of social distancing, which is expected to continue for months,” Tsenoli said.

He said that for parliament there has never been a more important time to work in an extraordinary manner and intensify technological capabilities for the transition to an e-parliament — as also directed by the national legislature’s new strategic plan — “to ensure that the execution of our constitutional responsibilities continues uninterrupted.”

Parliament has been putting in place the necessary information and communications technology infrastructure to ensure its readiness for virtual meetings, Tsenoli said.

Parliament will prioritise a schedule of virtual committee meetings, whose scope of oversight relates to government departments driving Covid-19 response measures. Sittings of two houses will also have to take place during this period, and the presiding officers have framed rules to make provision for virtual house sittings.

Discussions around the revised budget will also top the agenda. Earlier this week, finance minister Tito Mboweni said specific funds would be directed towards the fight against the pandemic as well as growing the economy. Thus the fiscal framework as indicated in the 2020/2021 budget will have to change.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise said committee chairs will make their own observations and decide which part of the programmes and times can be handled. Those that can be postponed will be deferred.

“However, the priority focus now is working against the virus and limiting its impact not only from a health perspective but from an economic view as well ... the public protector matter will also be considered and then we will advise what will happen. But for now we feel SA must focus on saving lives,” Modise said.

Mkhwebane is under intense scrutiny after recent court decisions to set aside some of her reports. The DA has been pushing to have parliament review her fitness to hold office, amid growing concern that the crucial chapter 9 institution, which is meant to guard democracy and fight corruption, is fast losing credibility under her watch.

