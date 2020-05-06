Business for SA urges urgent opening of economy to avoid jobs bloodbath

Business for SA (B4SA) estimates that between one-million and four-million jobs could be lost due to the Covid-19 crisis and that economic activity will again reach pre-lockdown levels only in three to five years time.

Economic modelling also shows that GDP could shrink between 10% and 17% in 2020, depending on the length and severity of the lockdown.

The group, which brings together Business Unity SA (Busa) and the Black Business Council, has urged the government to move as quickly as possible through the various stages of the lockdown, putting in place a “risk-adjusted” approach that will enable most of the economy to reopen. The quicker the economy reopens, with health and safety precautions in place, the less severe the damage to growth and employment, it says.