Enacting of two corporate tax measures postponed for a year

The implementation date for two key corporate tax measures introduced in the budget in February to broaden the tax base and curtail tax abuse, will be postponed for a year because of the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the measures would restrict the deductions allowable for net interest expenses to 30% of earnings while the other would limit the use of assessed losses carried forward to 80% of taxable income.

Both measures were due to be effective for years of assessment commencing on or after January 1 2021, but due to the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on company profits, the Treasury has proposed that the implementation date for both measures be shifted to January 2022. Treasury chief director of legal tax design Yanga Mputa told a joint virtual meeting of parliament’s two finance committees on Thursday that the measure would be included in the Tax Laws Administration Bill, which will be tabled in parliament later in 2020.

In the Budget Review, the Treasury said the restriction of net interest expense deductions “will address a typical form of base erosion and profit shifting by multinational corporations. This practice involves artificially inflating company debt and/or the interest rate on that debt to a related party in another jurisdiction with a lower income-tax rate. The resulting interest payments are deducted in SA, reducing the domestic tax base and effectively shifting profits to be taxed at a lower rate offshore.”

MPs were briefed on the draft Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and draft Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill, which comprise the tax measures finance minister Tito Mboweni announced at the end of March, and which came into effect on April 1. The draft bills, which have been released for public comment, will have to be updated to take account of public comments and the further tax relief measures announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week.

The two bills provide for an expansion of the employment tax incentive programme, an extension of the special tax dispensation of public benefit organisations to Covid-19 funds, and deferring the payment of PAYE and the provisional tax liabilities of small and medium enterprises.

