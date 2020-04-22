Treasury considers bailing out struggling Land Bank
While Tito Mboweni has vowed to curtail financial support for cash-strapped SOEs, the Land Bank’s woes are a reminder of how difficult that task is
22 April 2020 - 17:53
The government is considering bailing out yet another state-owned entity (SOE), at a time when it needs all the money it can get to revive an economy struggling to cope with the coronavirus.
The Treasury said on Tuesday it was mulling more aid for the nation’s largest agricultural lender, the Land and Agricultural Development Bank, in the form of a recapitalisation and more guarantees on its debt.
