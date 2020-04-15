Lockdown revenue crunch puts municipal services at risk

The revenue crunch facing municipalities, due to the financial constraints faced by residents and businesses in the national lockdown, could have dire implications for their ability to deliver basic services.

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Services, which recently downgraded SA’s sovereign debt to junk, reported on Wednesday that while the scale and duration of the outbreak was uncertain it expected a temporary disruption in revenue collection in all SA municipalities. This was so as local government was not operating fully during the lockdown, which would weigh on their liquidity.

Municipalities have revenue-generating capacity and depend less on money provided by the state than other spheres of government. Big metropolitan municipalities have the largest revenue-generating capacity, which funds most of their budgets.

Moody’s said the lower collection rates would lead to a rise in bad debt provision and a decline in municipalities’ operating balances over the next one to two years.

“In addition, the SA economy is likely to go into further recession as a result of the coronavirus, and local governments will be affected by customers struggling to pay property rates and service charges as unemployment continues to rise,” its report said.

Moody’s said municipalities with strong liquidity profiles such as Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay would cope with a reduction of cash flow in the short term, while those with weak liquidity profiles such as Mangaung in the Free State would experience worse cash-flow problems than before.

Limit effect

The ratings agency said that municipalities might be forced to delay some capital and operating expenditure projects due to government restrictions, but this would relieve pressure on liquidity in the short term.

It was noted in the report that large metropolitan municipalities with good governance and budgetary practices could forecast and incorporate the potential effects of the pandemic into their fiscal 2021 operating and capital expenditure budgets, limiting the negative effect on liquidity.

The 2020/2021 financial year starts on July 1, by when the budgeting process should have been completed, unless the lockdown ended less than 30 days before that time.