National Cape Town city council offers relief to commercial property owners This follows the flat refusal last month by the council to consider payment holidays for rates

The Cape Town City council is offering commercial property owners the possibility of entering arrangements to pay their rates over an agreed number of months if they have fallen into arrears due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on the weekend the city’s deputy mayor and finance MEC Ian Neilson said payment arrangement options were available to commercial property owners who fell into arrears. Payment arrangement plans, he said, would assist property owners to pay off rates over an agreed number of months.