Cape Town city council offers relief to commercial property owners
This follows the flat refusal last month by the council to consider payment holidays for rates
13 April 2020 - 20:03
The Cape Town City council is offering commercial property owners the possibility of entering arrangements to pay their rates over an agreed number of months if they have fallen into arrears due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement issued on the weekend the city’s deputy mayor and finance MEC Ian Neilson said payment arrangement options were available to commercial property owners who fell into arrears. Payment arrangement plans, he said, would assist property owners to pay off rates over an agreed number of months.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now