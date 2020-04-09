Jacob Zuma’s last-ditch attempt in top court is ‘hopeless’, NPA says
The former president says the 15-year delay in the state proceeding with the case against him means it is impossible for him to receive a fair trial from the NPA
09 April 2020 - 14:09
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has criticised former President Jacob Zuma’s last-ditch attempt to permanently stop his corruption trial as “hopeless”.
“What the public interest and the interests of justice now require is that Mr Zuma stand his trial,” lead Zuma prosecutor Billy Downer states in papers filed at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now