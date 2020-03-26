Jacob Zuma approaches top court in a last throw of the dice
Lawyers launch Constitutional Court challenge after judges reject bid for a permanent stay of prosecution
26 March 2020 - 18:08
Former president Jacob Zuma made a last-ditch attempt on Thursday to stop his corruption trial from going ahead.
Zuma’s lawyers launched a Constitutional Court challenge to the Pietermaritzburg high court’s decision to dismiss his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now