National Zuma allows Mkhwebane access to his tax records Former president files an affidavit confirming he was the author of the tweet that gave permission to the public protector to access his Sars tax file

Former president Jacob Zuma has officially confirmed that he is happy for his confidential tax records to be handed over to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a sworn statement filed less than 24 hours before Mkhwebane is set to face off with Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter in court, Zuma has also confirmed he will neither be opposing nor supporting Kieswetter’s court application for an order that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records.