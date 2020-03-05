GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Empty chairs are the reason the NPA is ineffective

According to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 budget, 202 government officials were convicted of corruption in the 2019/2020 financial year. With the new cash injection received last week from the Treasury, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is hoping to increase this number to 243 in 2022/2023.

That is all well and good, but who are the officials who have already been convicted, and what crimes did they commit? It is quite likely that these are officials working in the lower levels of the government, but the question on the lips of most South Africans is why we have not seen charges — never mind convictions — brought against some of the country’s more prominent politicians who we know have had their fingers in the pie. Even convictions for corruption in the private sector are low, with only 57 people being sentenced in 2019/2020.

The head of the NPA’s new investigative directorate, Hermione Cronje, told parliament’s portfolio committee on justice this week that it has taken a lot longer than expected for the directorate to develop the capability to deal with complex, serious and high-level corruption cases. The directorate, which focuses on high-level corruption such as that relating to state capture, was set up in April 2019.

On Wednesday MPs raised concern that no cases have yet been brought before the courts. DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach was also concerned about the limited five-year lifespan of the investigative directorate and its ability to handle corruption cases within this time. Cronje told them critical issues needed to be solved first, such as building the directorate’s cyber and data analytics capacity, to be able to gather evidence.

We know the NPA has been underfunded and under-capacitated, and that it was hollowed out during the Jacob Zuma administration. But it seems every time the NPA is asked for an update on what it is doing the same excuses are given. Securing a criminal prosecution is difficult, but perhaps instead of trying to take on everything at once the NPA needs to focus on one case at a time. That’s the way you eat an elephant: one bite at a time.

The NPA has been allocated R1.2bn over the medium term in the 2020 budget, but it has so many vacancies within its ranks that even with the extra funding it will not be able to fill them easily. President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps trying to assure SA, investors and the world that there will be prosecutions — he has been saying this for almost three years now. When and who the NPA prosecutes is out of Ramaphosa’s control. He cannot interfere in the prosecuting authority’s work or we will be straight back to the Zuma years.

But what Ramaphosa can do, and has not yet done, is appoint three new deputy national directors of public prosecutions (NDPPs). These are three of the most powerful positions in the NPA, yet the president has been sitting on the appointments for months. Advocate Nomvula Mokhatla is currently the only one appointed in a permanent capacity.

Silas Ramaite retired at the beginning of September last year, while Willie Hofmeyr followed suit at the end of November. Nomgcobo Jiba indicated to parliament that she did not want her job back after resolutely fighting her axing for months, which had to be confirmed by parliament. Parliament then confirmed the decision by Ramaphosa to fire her and special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi at the end of November.

In the NPA’s presentation to parliament the prosecuting authority said appointments in “critical positions [are] imminent and interim changes [were] in place”. But Western Cape director of public prosecutions Rodney de Kock was recently seconded to the national office as acting deputy NDPP, in Jiba’s position, which seems to be an indication that permanent appointments are still a while away.

Ramaphosa does not have to follow any specific procedure to appoint the deputies, except to consult with the justice minister and the NDPP. According to the presidency these consultations are taking place. What are we to deduce from this? That it is difficult to find the right people to take on such important roles? If so, that is worrying.

The deputies are the only people who can be appointed as acting NPA head if Shamila Batohi is absent or unable to do her job. The appointments will also help recapacitate the leadership and provide support for Batohi as she navigates difficult terrain. Whatever the cause of the delay it needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later. Ramaphosa should put his money where his mouth is and make those appointments now.

The NPA is sitting between a rock and hard place — the pressure to prosecute is on — but it cannot afford to butcher another case and we can’t spend another three years talking about a cleanup of the state with no-one being held accountable. At this stage many of those who have been fingered in allegations of wrongdoing are still sitting in the government, parliament and the ANC.

If something is not done quickly, positive public sentiment towards the cleanup of the NPA and the state will wane, if it hasn’t already.

• Quintal is political editor.