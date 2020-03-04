Interface between intelligence services and politics to be regulated, says Dlodlo

She was also asked questions by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi about the notorious so-called Sars rogue unit. The National Prosecuting Authority has decided that there are no reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution about the matter, which is also the subject of an ongoing court battle between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan was Sars commissioner when the rogue unit was established. Mkhwebane has ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Gordhan, who is contesting her report.

Ndlozi wanted to know “whether it is in the best interest of national security that institutions of state establish intelligence units that are neither sanctioned by the president or the statutes of the republic nor accountable to parliament; if not what steps does she intend taking against those who establish such intelligence units?”

The EFF has been persistent in its campaign against Gordhan including for his alleged role in regard to the unit.

Dlodlo said the matter of the rogue unit was before the court and as she had been cited as one of the respondents she could not say more on the matter.

She explained that the constitution dictated that security services must be structured and regulated by national legislation. Intelligence units may be established only by the president in terms of national legislation. The president must also appoint the head of each intelligence service and must appoint and designate a member of cabinet to assume the political responsibility.