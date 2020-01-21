John Hlophe tried to influence judicial appointments in nuclear case, deputy says
Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the state deal between SA and Russia's Rosatom
21 January 2020 - 12:03
Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe has been accused by his deputy of trying to influence the appointment of judges in the 2015 nuclear deal case.
In a far-reaching “gross conduct” complaint with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), that could have profound implications for the administration of the cape high court, deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom.
