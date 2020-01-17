Pravin Gordhan to give feedback on state entities at ANC NEC

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to present a report on state-owned entities (SOEs) at the ANC national executive committee (NEC), with ailing SOEs Eskom and SAA likely to be the main topics of discussion.

This comes as the pressure mounts on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan from his cabinet, from inside and outside the ANC, as well as from its alliance partners.

This comes after deputy president David Mabuza said last week that he believes Gordhan and the Eskom board misled Ramaphosa when they told him there would be no load-shedding before mid-January.

Union federation Cosatu, a key ANC alliance partner, has been one of the voices calling for Gordhan to be axed following Mabuza’s comments.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Gordhan would be one of the ministers making a presentation to the meeting where he will have to give feedback on the progress made in his department. “[They] will have to give us feedback on the work that they themselves are doing in government to make sure that we turn the situation around,” Mabe said.

The power utility is in a dire financial situation and has had to implement rolling blackouts across the country. Numerous ANC insiders have been deeply critical of both Gordhan’s failure to turn Eskom around and his political and leadership style.

Mabe dismissed assumptions that the weekend’s meeting would be used by factions within the ANC to attack Gordhan and call for his removal. “The NEC has never sat and discussed individual deployees, we don’t do that; it is the prerogative of the president to appoint members of the national executive.”

Mabe expressed the ANC’s support for Ramaphosa’s entire cabinet. “We have got full confidence in all the comrades that serve in the national executive, those who are ministers deployed by the ANC, and we still believe in their ability to implement our own resolutions coming out the of 54th national conference.”