Parliament asked to probe alleged maladministration in Mkhwebane’s office
Union says it is concerned about spate of suspensions and dismissals of public-protector executives and investigators
09 January 2020 - 19:20
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise would consider a request by the Public Servants Association (PSA) for parliament to investigate allegations of maladministration in the office of the public protector, her spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said on Thursday.
Modise is also expected to decide in coming weeks if and when parliament will institute an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.