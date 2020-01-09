National Parliament asked to probe alleged maladministration in Mkhwebane’s office Union says it is concerned about spate of suspensions and dismissals of public-protector executives and investigators BL PREMIUM

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise would consider a request by the Public Servants Association (PSA) for parliament to investigate allegations of maladministration in the office of the public protector, her spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said on Thursday.

Modise is also expected to decide in coming weeks if and when parliament will institute an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.