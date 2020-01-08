Protector gets another opponent after she drags parliament into the fray
Deputy speaker brushes off Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s demand over Cyril Ramaphosa donations
08 January 2020 - 18:40
Parliament’s deputy speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli, says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order that the speaker demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa publish all the donations he received during his ANC election campaign “has no legal basis”.
The speaker, who Mkhwebane has ordered to take action against Ramaphosa over what she has found to be his dishonesty to parliament and potentially criminal ANC presidency campaign funding, is now fighting alongside the president for that remedial action to be overturned.
