Anti-apartheid activist Ben Turok dies

Anti-apartheid activist and ANC stalwart Ben Turok has died.

A statement from his family on Monday read: “The Turok family are very sad to announce the passing of Ben Turok, their much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, in the early hours of Monday December 9, aged 92.

“He was always outspoken and dedicated his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in SA. He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout.”

The family said Turok asked for his death to be marked by a private ceremony, “rather than anything official or formal, in view of the present predicament facing the country.”

“His wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed,” the family said.

