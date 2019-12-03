Elect a mayor or else, David Makhura warns Joburg

Gauteng premier David Makhura has warned the city of Johannesburg, SA's richest municipality, to elect a mayor on Wednesday or face provincial intervention.

The city has been without a mayor since Herman Mashaba's resignation became effective on Wednesday last week.

The council was initially set to elect a mayor last Thursday, but the meeting was postponed by speaker Vasco da Gama, to obtain a legal opinion that would indicate exactly what a majority entails when a mayor is elected.

No party has a majority in Johannesburg, and electing a mayor is a numbers game that depends on how many partners a party can rope together. The DA successfully elected Mashaba in 2016, with the help of its coalition partners as well as the EFF.

The coalition was necessitated by the outcome of the elections, which saw the ANC lose its majority in Johannesburg and Tshwane, which were both governed by DA-led coalitions.

The situation three years later is, however, even more complicated as the EFF has now fielded its own candidate, Musa Novela, which complicates the political mathematics needed to pass the vote.

Makhura said in a statement on Tuesday that he would “like to warn that should the city of Johannesburg fail to elect a mayor on Wednesday 4 December, I will give them seven days to do so, failing which, the provincial government will intervene decisively”.

He said there was currently no governance in the city as a result of the postponement. Makhura also expressed deep concern about the state of governance in the city of Tshwane.

Tshwane is also in turmoil, with its mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, taking leave amid a sex scandal. EFF and ANC councillors have signed a request to hold a special meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, which is set to take place concurrently with the Johannesburg meeting.

Makhura says he has asked MEC for human settlements, urban planning and co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Lebogang Maile, to submit a report to the executive council on the state of affairs in Johannesburg — covering finances, service delivery, governance and administration, including allegations of corruption, as well as the status of the mayor.

“There is administrative and governance chaos in the city and all surveys point to the fact that service delivery has taken a deep knock and residents are suffering. There is a total mismanagement of the city, which has eroded public confidence,” Makhura said.

He said the provincial government would continue to intervene in municipalities affected by governance chaos and maladministration, to ensure that service delivery was not affected and residents did not suffer because of political chaos.

