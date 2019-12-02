BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Here’s hoping a Maimane-led party can blow away the stench of a rotten ANC
Faced with an ineffective president, the country is crying out for decisive leadership
02 December 2019 - 09:42
It’s ironic that people are more interested in what Mmusi Maimane has to say now, while he is kicking his heels in the political wilderness, than they were when he was leader of the official opposition. What’s Mmusi up to?, seems to be the refrain.
I guess we should put our heads together to help him make up his mind. It’s in the national interest. We are, as is our wont, always casting about for a messiah, but we’re often left clutching at straws.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.