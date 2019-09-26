Regulations for SIU special tribunal gazetted

Regulations governing a special tribunal aimed at fast-tracking civil claims that arise out of probes by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have been gazetted.

The tribunal, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in February, will begin its work in October. Its aim is to fast-track the recovery of funds lost to the state from corruption or irregular spending.

This would be an alternative to the civil litigation route that was previously followed by the SIU.

The special tribunal will be able to adjudicate any civil proceedings brought to it by the SIU, either in its own name or on behalf of a state institution or interested party, which stems from an SIU investigation.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola announced on Thursday that the regulations had now been gazetted. The regulations came into effect upon publication.

“The special tribunal will be fully operational from October 1 and the value of cases ready for adjudication and recovery stands at R14.7bn ,” the ministry said in a statement.

The seat of the tribunal will be at the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg, but it could schedule hearings at any high court or magistrate's court in the country.

It will be chaired by judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya. He will be assisted by seven judges who are members of the tribunal.

The additional members include judges Icantharuby Pillay, Johannes Eksteen, Selewe Peter Mothle, Lebogang Modiba, Thina Siwendu, David van Zyl and Sirajudien Desai.

“Our fight against corruption, fraud and illicit money flows has been given real impetus,” Lamola said.

“This tribunal is a swift mechanism to claw back every cent that was stolen from the fiscus. The era of impunity is behind us, the establishment of the tribunal gives effect to the president’s state of the nation address undertaking to have a special tribunal operating within three months.”

