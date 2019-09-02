Opinion / Columnists HANNA ZIADY: SA not the only country going to the dogs UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s attack on constitutional democracy has a lot in common with Jacob Zuma’s nefarious dealings BL PREMIUM

I’m in a WhatsApp group with two New Zealanders, both of who have lived and worked in London for some time.

On Wednesday, after UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s shock decision to suspend parliament, prompting widespread protests across the UK, one posted to the group, “This place is going to the dogs. Hope y’all are registered to vote!”