Public Investment Corporation inquiry
NEWS ANALYSIS: The conclusion of the PIC’s hearings appear premature
Given the senior politicians that have been implicated by former CEO Dan Matjila
12 August 2019 - 05:03
As the hearing into allegations of impropriety at Africa’s largest asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), resumes this week — and simultaneously winds down — the inquiry will hear the last of former CEO Dan Matjila’s testimony.
The commission has scheduled three witnesses to follow Matjila in the time allocated. However, given the number of individuals Matjila has implicated so far — and with more likely to come — one would be forgiven for thinking the commission may be trying to wrap things up as quickly as possible.
