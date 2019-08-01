National Ramaphosa questions public protector Mkhwebane’s grasp of law The president says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has acted outside her authority BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised "grave concerns" about public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s grasp of the law, the latest powerful individual to call into question the competence of the constitutionally enshrined anti-corruption watchdog.

Ramaphosa’s comments in court papers filed on Wednesday come nearly two weeks after Mkhwebane found that the president had deliberately misled parliament in violation of the constitution about a R500,000 donation he received for his 2017 election campaign for the ANC.