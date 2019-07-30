National NEWS ANALYSIS: Court backs Ramaphosa’s wait-and-see approach to ‘rogue unit’ Decision will bolster the president’s cause in standoff with public protector on Tuesday — but there is a hiccup BL PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria has strongly endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision not to take any action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over the SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” findings made against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, until Gordhan’s review of those findings is finalised.

In a decision that will bolster the president’s cause in his legal standoff with Mkhwebane on Tuesday over the action she is demanding he take against Gordhan over a separate report on former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement, judge Sulet Potterill stated: “The president cannot be criticised for awaiting a court’s decision on suspension of the remedial action, and the review, before acting. The president is acting in accordance with the law of the land before he implements any remedial action.”