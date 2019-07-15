National Zondo commission of inquiry Jacob Zuma could out his accusers at inquiry Zuma has already made it clear he does not believe there was such a thing as state capture and that the inquiry is politicised BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, will address the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture when he appears on Monday, and he could name those he accuses of using the platform to discredit him.