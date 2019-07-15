National

Zondo commission of inquiry

Jacob Zuma could out his accusers at inquiry

Zuma has already made it clear he does not believe there was such a thing as state capture and that the inquiry is politicised

BL PREMIUM
15 July 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan and Genevieve Quintal

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, will address the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture when he appears on Monday, and he could name those he accuses of using the platform to discredit him.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.