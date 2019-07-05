National

News Leader

WATCH: SA’s place in the fourth industrial revolution

05 July 2019 - 12:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG

A task team has been established to advise the higher education, science and technology minister on how to manage the threats and opportunities posed by the fourth industrial revolution.

The appointment of the task team was one of former higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor’s last official acts before she relinquished the portfolio at the end of May, when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet.

The task team is expected to identify the priority areas and interventions that should be undertaken by the minister of higher education, science and technology to “advance digital skills and absorption by industry”, according to a Government Gazette published on June 7.

Ramaphosa has also established an advisory committee on the fourth industrial revolution, but it has a broader mandate as it is not confined to the higher education sector. The 30-member committee was announced in April, and is chaired by the president.

Given the increasing focus on how SA can position itself to take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, Business Day TV spoke to the founder of Geopolitical Futures, George Friedman, for his take on the challenges and opportunities.

Founder of Geopolitical Futures George Friedman spoke to Business Day TV about SA's place in the fourth industrial revolution.

