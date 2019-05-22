EDITORIAL: Please eject public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

In 2018, the same court set aside the remedial action contained in her Absa-Bankorp report. Judge Cynthia Pretorius at the time said Mkhwebane didn’t “fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice”.

In another inglorious first, a judge recently prevented the release of a report after Mkhwebane had investigated allegations that water affairs minister Gugile Nkwinti had abused his power when he was in charge of rural development & land reform.

These judgments are not just an indictment on Mkhwebane, but on the office as a whole.

So what is happening over there? Either those advising Mkhwebane are just as incompetent as she seems — which is highly unlikely — or the public protector thinks she knows best and is ignoring advice.

Regardless of what it is, something needs to be done quickly.

This once revered institution is fast becoming a joke and losing public confidence. This is the complete opposite of what President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to do — clean up key institutions decimated during Jacob Zuma’s time in office.

It’s ironic that during the Zuma era, the public protector’s office was a beacon of light.

The institution that found that then-president Zuma and his family had unduly benefited from security upgrades to his Nkandla homestead and uncovered much of the looting that took place in those days, eventually leading to a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, is now becoming highly compromised. And this is happening during Ramaphosa’s so-called new dawn.

The latest judgment also strengthens the view that Mkhwebane is using her position to fight political factional battles.

In the Vrede farm matter, she spared former Free State premier Ace Magashule and former agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane. There’s no mention of them at all. That’s despite both being in leadership positions in the province when money was siphoned off, finding its way to the Gupta family.