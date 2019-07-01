How Twitter plans to deal with controversial political leaders
Politicians enjoy privileges on Twitter that other users simply do not, but the social media platform has new plans to keep them in check
Politicians have been known to push the limits on social media platforms, especially in the era of @realDonaldTrump, but Twitter has announced new measures to keep their utterings in check.
Political leaders enjoy privileges on Twitter that other users simply do not, as many of their tweets remain untouched and unchanged even if they breach the company’s rules. Often, tweets by other users will simply be removed if they are found to have breached the rules, and in some cases the account may be permanently suspended.
Twitter has now announced a new notification system: “a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the tweet — to provide additional context and clarity”. This the company says is to limit abuses while stimulating public discourse and holding public officials accountable.
“A critical function of our service is providing a place where people can openly and publicly respond to their leaders and hold them accountable,” the company said in a post on Thursday.
It explained that in order to do this, “there are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules”.
The rules refer to sharing information from questionable sources, making factually questionable or divisive statements, and electoral manipulation. It would also include bullying, harassment, trolling, and threats of violence — which the company says is “unlikely to be considered in the public interest”.
To determine which tweets fly and which ones go, Twitter said it will consider a range of factors, including the severity of potential harm, the potential a tweet has to hold the official accountable, if it provides a unique perspective, and if removing the tweet may prevent users from understanding a certain matter.
“In instances where a tweet violates our rules and our review doesn’t find that it would be in the public interest to leave it up, we will require the account owner to remove the tweet,” Twitter said.
Reading through the listed violations, a number of SA politicians immediately come to mind. While the US president may be in a league of his own, the likes of former DA leader Helen Zille, EFF leader Julius Malema and transport minister Fikile Mbalula have all had their fair share of online controversies.
The notifications will only apply to those who occupy a government position, running for office, or a potential successor. It also needs to be a verified account with more than 100,000 followers. (The above-mentioned politicians all fit the criteria.)
It is still unclear how and what exactly Twitter will flag with its notifications. Will it pull Zille’s colonial tweets or the EFF’s clashes with other users? Might it create inequality in cases where non-elected users’ critical posts are removed while the elected official’s remarks stand, albeit behind a notification? How quickly can Twitter detect when an official leaves office?
What is even less clear is whether the notifications will have any effect on the online conduct of the public figures in question.
The company said it would continue to evaluate its policies and practices in this regard.