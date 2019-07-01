How Twitter plans to deal with controversial political leaders

Politicians have been known to push the limits on social media platforms, especially in the era of @realDonaldTrump, but Twitter has announced new measures to keep their utterings in check.

Political leaders enjoy privileges on Twitter that other users simply do not, as many of their tweets remain untouched and unchanged even if they breach the company’s rules. Often, tweets by other users will simply be removed if they are found to have breached the rules, and in some cases the account may be permanently suspended.

Twitter has now announced a new notification system: “a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the tweet — to provide additional context and clarity”. This the company says is to limit abuses while stimulating public discourse and holding public officials accountable.

“A critical function of our service is providing a place where people can openly and publicly respond to their leaders and hold them accountable,” the company said in a post on Thursday.

It explained that in order to do this, “there are certain cases where it may be in the public’s interest to have access to certain tweets, even if they would otherwise be in violation of our rules”.