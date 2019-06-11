Divided PAC dissolves party structures due to intense infighting

Factional infighting in the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has spurred interim party leader Narius Moloto to dissolve the party’s structures.

This includes the national, provincial and regional executive committees, who will now be run by administrators comprising leaders from the two dominant factions.

The decision follows the PAC’s poor showing in the May 8 election, in which it received a paltry 0.19%, enabling it to narrowly retain its only seat in the National Assembly. In the 2004 election, the party received 0.73%, which decreased to 0.27% in 2009 and further down to 0.21% in 2014.

However, Moloto said the election results had nothing to do with his shock decision to dissolve the party structures at the weekend.

The PAC has been rocked by infighting between a faction of the national leadership led by Moloto, which was elected at a congress in Mpumalanga in December 2017, and the one elected during a congress in Kimberley in December 2018, led by Mzwanele Nyontso.

The factions abandoned a court battle and presented a united front in the lead-up to the May 8 elections, rallying behind Moloto as interim party leader as his face was already on campaign posters for the elections.

“The reasons I dissolved the structures is because they can’t agree on the way forward regarding the national conference in August,” Moloto said.

The structures were arguing over “petty things” such as the party’s audited financial statements, and the list of members in good standing, among others, he said.

“They are putting that conference in danger,” he said. The national conference to elect the party’s new leadership will be held in Marble Hall in Limpopo in August.

The PAC’s breakaway parties include the African People’s Convention, and the Pan Africanist Movement. The PAC was formed in Soweto, Johannesburg, on April 6 1959, by late struggle stalwart Robert Sobukwe's Africanist group that broke away from the ANC.

Political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni said the prospects of the PAC emerging united from its upcoming national congress were dim.

“The main problem has always been leadership infighting. Its main ideological platform of land has been taken by other role-players,” Fikeni said.

One of the PAC’s problems has been that it has never read the signs during SA’s political transition, Fikeni said. “They were rigidly stuck in the rhetoric of liberation politics.”

