National

Nazeem Howa mocked SABC executives, Rajesh Sundaram tells Zondo inquiry

Howa, former CEO of the Guptas' Oakbay, boasted about a ‘very sweet deal for archives’ that the Guptas had clinched with the SABC

04 June 2019 - 13:05 LUYOLO MKENTANE
The SABC's Auckland Park headquarters. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The SABC's Auckland Park headquarters. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The former CEO of the Guptas' Oakbay Investments, Nazeem Howa, mocked SABC executives for being “so stupid” in letting the family use its archival footage for their now-defunct new channel ANN7, the state capture commission heard on Tuesday.

Former ANN7 consulting editor Rajesh Sundaram detailed how Howa boasted about a “very sweet deal for archives” they had clinched with the public broadcaster.

The archival content was about 100 hours long, he said, and was worth “billions of dollars”.

Sundaram said it was very surprising that this took place just as the SABC was about to launch its own 24-hours news channel. He questioned why the public broadcaster would then decide to “give a huge supply of oxygen to a rival”.

Howa told Sundaram that he got the archives through the Guptas’ influence. He said SABC officials knew the Guptas had the blessing and backing of former president Jacob Zuma.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the commission of inquiry into state capture, has heard several allegations that Zuma and his son, Duduzane Zuma, did the family’s bidding in business deals. Duduzane Zuma is a business partner of the Guptas.

“[Howa] said [the SABC] is so stupid that it has given us this deal.”

Each time ANN7 used the archival footage it was supposed to pay royalties to the SABC. But there was no monitoring system for the SABC to check how many minutes of footage had been used and how much was due to it, he said.

“There was no way the SABC could know how much footage had been used. That footage was about 100 hours. It would have cost billions of dollars.” 

Sundaram stressed that the deal was because the SABC officials knew the Gupta brothers were close to Zuma.

“The SABC exposed themselves to fraud, knowingly. The SABC officials knew the Guptas were close to the president, they didn't want to ask too many questions.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Jacob Zuma ‘apologised for delaying Guptas’

State capture commission hears how the former president had to abandon a meeting with cabinet ministers for a two-and-a-half-hour talkfest with the ...
National
8 hours ago

Zuma denies abusing taxpayers’ money with ‘Stalingrad’ technique

Former president Jacob Zuma denies deliberately delaying his case but the state says his stalling tactics have, so far, ‘been successful’
National
1 week ago

No political motivation behind Jacob Zuma’s prosecution, state says

Wim Trengove argues that there is a clear ‘public interest’ in ensuring the prosecution of serious crimes, such as the racketeering and corruption ...
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Nazeem Howa mocked SABC executives, Rajesh ...
National
2.
Tax return threshold lifted to R500,000
National
3.
WATCH: Why public servants want the PIC to sell ...
National
4.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to deliver keynote ...
National

Related Articles

Former ANN7 editor testifies about Jacob Zuma’s involvement with channel

National

Zuma in high-stakes wrangling with state capture inquiry

National

Zuma in court: politics, power, prosecution

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.