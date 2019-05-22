Standard Bank forced Matjila to retract ‘irregular’ letter in deal, PIC inquiry told

Standard Bank executives forced former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila to retract a letter he had signed requesting mortgage finance company SA Home Loans pay a questionable fee to a director.

This was according to the testimony of Standard Bank special counsel Ian Sinton, who appeared before the commission of inquiry into the state-owned asset manager on Wednesday to give his account of events surrounding the PIC’s acquisition of shares in SA Home Loans, in which the bank is a 50% shareholder.

The PIC agreed to purchase 50% of the shares in SA Home Loans in 2013 from US bank JPMorgan. This took the form of the PIC acquiring a 25% stake directly on behalf of its largest client, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

It also facilitated the acquisition of a further 25% interest on behalf of a BEE consortium, Bolatja Hlogo, led by businessman Kholofelo Maponya.

Sinton testified that it was Standard Bank’s preference for the new shareholder to have sufficient resources to support SA Home Loans during tough times. SA Home Loans required access to large pools of capital to carry on its business of home loan lending.

To get Standard Bank to consent to the sale of JPMorgan’s stake to the PIC and the Maponya consortium, PIC undertook to provide substantial financial assistance to SA Home Loans.

Following the acquisition, the PIC kept its word, and put together a funding arrangement that saw it making a R9bn facility available to the company using GEPF money. For doing this, the GEPF would be entitled to a 0.5% fee payable by SA Home Loans.

Maponya, according to the testimony of PIC executives at the commission on Tuesday, believed he was entitled to a fee of R45m for facilitating the loan package based on a verbal agreement with Matjila. The PIC agreed to pay this, by ceding the fee owed to the GEPF in favour of Maponya. This took the form of a letter signed by Matjila and sent to SA Home Loans, who, as the beneficiary of the loan, was instructed to pay Maponya.

But Sinton and, later, Standard Bank group CEO Sim Tshabalala didn’t take kindly to this. Sinton said the bank viewed the cession “as a method of paying for services allegedly rendered by Mr Maponya to the PIC (while he was both a director of SA Home Loans and stood to benefit as a significant shareholder from the R9bn facility) as being potentially irregular”.

He and Tshabalala requested a meeting with Matjila where they informed him they considered the request irregular and they would oppose SA Home Loans making any payment to Maponya — rather than to the GEPF — if Matjila could not provide evidence proving the GEPF had agreed to the cession of its fee to Maponya.

Sinton and Tshabalala went even further. According to Sinton they told Matjila: “Even if such approval or ratification was forthcoming, we would consider bringing such a cession of a pension fund’s assets in these circumstances to the attention of the appropriate regulator.”

This warning appears to have prompted a quick response from the PIC, who formally and in writing withdrew its request for SA Home Loans to pay the fee to Maponya. SA Home Loans would later draw down the R9bn loan facility and the GEPF would receive its R45m fee.

Maponya has not yet appeared before the commission.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za