National

Derek Hanekom calls for free movement of Africans to lift tourism

Intra-continental tourism from Africa’s rapidly growing economies and growing middle class is an opportunity begging to be exploited, he says

03 May 2019 - 10:49 Bekezela Phakathi
Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS
Derek Hanekom. Picture: GCIS

The free movement of people everywhere in Africa, the easing or dropping of visa requirements and the deregulation of air services will be key in driving the growth of the tourism sector on the continent, tourism minister Derek Hanekom said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, Hanekom said all countries on the continent had the potential for domestic tourism growth.

“Intra-continental tourism from Africa’s rapidly growing economies and growing middle class is an opportunity begging to be exploited. We need improved collaborative efforts between our countries to achieve this,” he said.

In his state of the nation address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that SA was looking to double its international tourist arrivals from 10.5-million to 21-million by 2030. SA has the largest travel and tourism sector in Africa, contributing  about R426bn to the local economy in 2018.

According to research by the World Travel and Tourism Council, the sector is responsible for 1.5-million jobs, or 9.2% of total employment in SA.

“We need to action the AU Agenda 2063 — especially with respect to free movement of people everywhere on the continent, and the easing or dropping of visa requirements in the next few years to enable this," Hanekom said.

“We need to work on all countries signing the Single African Air Transport Market, signed by only 23 countries so far. It’s intended to drive down airfares by allowing more airlines to freely access and increase frequency of flights to more countries. We need to be united in our aspiration to build and brand Africa as a continent of successes and opportunity,” he said.

The SA government has previously bemoaned the slow implementation of a decade-old continent-wide agreement to open up Africa’s skies for airlines.

In 1999, African ministers responsible for civil aviation adopted the Yamoussoukro Decision, named after the Ivorian capital city in which it was agreed, committing signatory countries to deregulate air services and to promote competition within regional air markets.

The decision to "open skies" in Africa would translate into greater options for travellers and lower fares. Africa is home to 15% of the world’s population but it accounts for just 3% of the global air service market.

The World Bank has previously stated that many African countries restrict air service markets to protect the share held by state-owned airlines.

In 2018, transport minister Blade Nzimande said the delay in opening up African skies had caused SA and the rest of the continent to miss out on substantial economic benefits.

“Some air transport markets between Africa and countries outside of Africa have been liberalised to a significant extent. But most intra-African aviation markets remain closed and regulated through bilateral agreements which limit the growth and development of air services,” Nzimande said at the time.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Why Airbnb needs to be regulated in SA?

Tourism minister Derek Hanekom talks to Business Day TV about the implication of the Tourism Amendment Bill
Companies
1 week ago

SA has largest travel and tourism sector in Africa, says global body

New research  shows that the sector, which employs 1.5-million people, generated R426bn for the local economy in 2018
Economy
1 month ago

Proposal for Airbnb to be regulated in SA

Airbnb hosts in SA have earned $260m since the founding of the accommodation platform in 2008, a report shows
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
New start-up hopes to improve cover for ...
National / Health
2.
Derek Hanekom calls for free movement of Africans ...
National
3.
Western Cape will fight antitourism ‘Airbnb bill’
National
4.
Protector takes spy minister to court over ‘rogue ...
National

Related Articles

Western Cape will fight antitourism ‘Airbnb bill’

National

Minister wants to boost cruise tourism sector

National

Tourism minister optimistic about growth in 2019

National

SA needs bold moves to tap into tourism

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.