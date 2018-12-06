SA needs bold moves to tap into tourism

At a time when manufacturing and mining are shedding jobs, SA’s tourism sector is growing roughly three times faster than the overall economy. This is despite having endured a very difficult year.

Cape Town lost 15%-20% of its expected tourist arrivals due to doomsday messaging about Day Zero (when the taps would be turned off), and SAA shed 13% of its seating capacity on international flights between March and September when it dropped several unprofitable routes.

However, the slack was taken up by other airlines, so overall seating capacity remained roughly flat on a year-on-year basis. Next year, it should be up by 3.2%, says Olivier Ponti, vice-president of international travel data analytics firm ForwardKeys.

Ponti shared this data at the African Leaders Forum, held under the auspices of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in Stellenbosch recently. The conference consensus was that when it comes to creating jobs, one of the most effective measures SA could take is to prioritise tourism.

People can be trained very quickly for jobs in this sector and it is highly labour intensive, with some studies estimating that one job is created for every 15 tourists who visit SA. However, the sector supports only 716,000 direct jobs in SA, compared with 4-million in Mexico, 2.5-million in Brazil, 2.3-million in Thailand and 2.2-million in the Philippines.

SA’s tourism sector is regarded as internationally competitive but is still underperforming. Boosting international tourism comes down to improving connectivity and easing visa entry. SA has moved backwards on both scores.

More than 13,000 travellers were refused entry to SA in the year to June 2016 for failing to meet unabridged birth certificate requirements, according to the Tourism Business Council. Though President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that visa requirements will be relaxed, it remains unclear as to when and how this will occur.