Jacob Zuma accuses NPA of bias in drive to convict him

Jacob Zuma, whose time as president was characterised by allegations of corruption and state capture, says no other person has suffered as much "personal and political prejudice" since the advent of democracy in SA as he has.

In an affidavit filed as part of a high court bid to have his corruption prosecution permanently stopped, he argues he has suffered unparalleled treatment at the hands of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

