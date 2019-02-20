Jacob Zuma accuses NPA of bias in drive to convict him
The former president says in affidavit that he has become a career obsession of some prosecutors
20 February 2019 - 05:10
Jacob Zuma, whose time as president was characterised by allegations of corruption and state capture, says no other person has suffered as much "personal and political prejudice" since the advent of democracy in SA as he has.
In an affidavit filed as part of a high court bid to have his corruption prosecution permanently stopped, he argues he has suffered unparalleled treatment at the hands of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Biased NPA is out to get me, says Zuma
If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.