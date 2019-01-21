Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi inquiry starts after a request for former Bosasa COO Agrizzi’s affidavit

After years of allegations of improper conduct and political influence against Jiba and Mrwebi, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended them in October, pending the inquiry into their fitness to hold office. The inquiry is headed by retired justice Yvonne Mokgoro and being held in Centurion, near Pretoria.

At this stage, the inquiry relates to prosecutorial decisions by Jiba and Mrwebi, including the decision to drop criminal charges against former crime-intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Jiba will also be under the spotlight for the decision to prosecute former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Adverse comments were made about Jiba and Mrwebi in judgments in other cases.

The Mdluli decision was enough to have the pair initially struck off the roll of advocates, but they were placed back on the roll by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2018, which opened up the door for them to return to work. The General Council of the Bar is appealing against this ruling.

The Booysen decision as it relates to Jiba might come to the fore on Tuesday, the inquiry's second day of evidence.

Advocate Jan Ferreira, who would have prosecuted Jiba on charges of fraud and corruption flowing from her decision to prosecute Booysen on racketeering charges, was on standby to provide evidence.

The charges were withdrawn by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams after the prosecution team submitted that the decision to prosecute her was is sound in law.

Chris Macadam, senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, will be the first to give evidence on Tuesday.

On Monday, acting prosections head Silas Ramaite was the first to give evidence of a technical nature, and Chris Jordaan SC, former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit, followed.