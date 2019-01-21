National

Reckoning for Jiba and Mrwebi as NPA inquiry gets under way

National Prosecuting Authority officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office to be probed following new claims of Bosasa bribes

21 January 2019 - 05:10 CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Lawrence Mrwebi. Picture: SOWETAN
Lawrence Mrwebi. Picture: SOWETAN

The inquiry into the fitness of two top National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials to hold office starts on Monday, less than two weeks before advocate Shamila Batohi takes up her position as national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Batohi’s appointment is seen as critical to restoring the integrity of the NPA, as well as the inquiry into suspended deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Inquiry into tainted NPA officials starts

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Bosasa ‘paid Zuma R300,000 a month’ to avoid prosecution

Insiders who have seen Agrizzi’s full affidavit, say it contains explosive details of how Gavin Watson made payments to Zuma, suspended deputy ...
National
23 hours ago

Shamila Batohi appointed as new NPA boss

The new national director of public prosecutions will be the first woman to lead the National Prosecuting Authority
National
1 month ago

Prosecutions boss interviews reveal the rot at NPA

Interviews for SA’s national prosecutions boss have laid bare a prosecuting authority riven with factions and political interference
Features
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Home affairs expects new population register to ...
National
2.
Reckoning for Jiba and Mrwebi as NPA inquiry gets ...
National
3.
Broke SABC board suspends job cuts
National
4.
Redefine your matric results with Damelin ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Agrizzi testifies on Bosasa ‘bribe money’ vault video
National

KARYN MAUGHAN: Can Shamila Batohi resuscitate the NPA?
Features

Shamila Batohi appointed as new NPA boss
National

Prosecutions boss interviews reveal the rot at NPA
Features

Cyril Ramaphosa suspends Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba from NPA
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.