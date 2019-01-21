Reckoning for Jiba and Mrwebi as NPA inquiry gets under way

The inquiry into the fitness of two top National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials to hold office starts on Monday, less than two weeks before advocate Shamila Batohi takes up her position as national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Batohi’s appointment is seen as critical to restoring the integrity of the NPA, as well as the inquiry into suspended deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

