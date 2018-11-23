SA Express will only be profitable in next financial year, CE Siza Mzimela says

State-owned regional airline SA Express expects to continue its loss-making trajectory in the year to end-March 2019 but to return to profitability in the next year.

The airline is projecting a loss of R669m in 2018-2019 and net profits of R144m and R185m in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 respectively.

Revenue over this period is projected at R847m in 2018-2019 and R1.9bn and R2.1bn in the outer two years.

The airline is technically insolvent, with liabilities exceeding its assets, and has relied on a government guarantee of R2.8bn of which R1.249bn has been used.

SA Express’s operations were hit in May when the Civil Aviation Authority suspended its aircraft operator’s licence for about two months and grounded nine of its 21 aircraft.

The return to profitability will be the fruit of the turnaround strategy being implemented by the new board and the introduction of new regional airlines, SA Express interim CEO Siza Mzimela said in parliament on Friday.

Mzimela briefed a joint meeting of the standing committee of appropriations and the select committee on appropriations on the need for the R1.249bn bailout allocated in the medium-term budget policy statement.

The bailout will be used to repay the government guaranteed debt, and the total amount of the government guarantee will be reduced by the same amount as the bailout.

She said that among the financial challenges faced by the airline were a weak balance sheet, long outstanding debts, frozen credit lines, liquidity, monthly cash-burn and a high cost structure.

On the corporate side, the challenges cited were low staff morale, high staff turnover, high number of management vacancies, onerous contracts, zero accountability by management and a shortage of skills.

Skilled specialists had now been appointed in key posts.

Among the measures to improve profitability were the introduction of high-yield regional routes such as Lubumbashi and Walvis Bay and the consolidation of OR Tambo International Airport as the airline’s main hub.

Lease costs had been reduced, some monthly rentals had been terminated, all charter flights had been cancelled and all overtime had been terminated.

Mzimela reported that the airline’s on-time performance of the company’s aircraft had exceeded targets and reached 94% from the previous 64%.

Aircraft reliability had been improved from 77% to 95%, and by March the airline will have 15 aircraft operational from the eight flying on November 22.

It has added three routes to its network, bringing the total to seven. It will introduce four more routes by the end of December: from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth, Port Elizabeth to Durban and a return loop.

