Comair delivers record full-year earnings — marking 72 years of profits

Comair, SA’s only JSE-listed airline, has reported record earnings for the year to June 30 2018 in what it describes as dismal trading conditions that include poor GDP growth, rising fuel prices and a domestic airline market characterised by surplus capacity.

The performance marks 72 years of uninterrupted profits, which Comair said on Tuesday was a world record in the airline industry. It attributes much of its success in the year under review to the airline’s diversification into non-airline operations, which maintained an overall 25% contribution to pre-tax profit.

Revenue for the period came to R6.5bn from R6.064bn a year ago, resulting in a profit of R325.6m from R296.97m a year earlier. Cash generated came to R1.172bn from 2017’s R1.149bn.

However, CEO Erik Venter says there is room for improvement. "While profits for the year were good, we’re still not achieving the margins that will allow for the optimum pace of upgrading our fleet. The weak economy will maintain pressure on consumer spending, while the oversupply of seats in the domestic market suppresses pricing across most routes. "Venter says Comair is well placed to operate in the conditions, referring to "strong brands, committed staff, effective equipment, an efficient cost base, strong cash reserves and a diversification strategy into the non-airline segment of the business, which yields comparatively higher margins and is less capital intensive than the airline segment".

"Our continued investment in efficiency, innovation and diversification has helped the business thrive despite a moribund economy and an increase in the fuel price of nearly 15%. Our significant investment into new aircraft over the past five years is now clearly demonstrating the value of this strategy."

Comair’s airline passenger revenue rose 7% resulting from of a combined increase of 4% in passenger volumes and a 3% increase in the average fare per passenger. Seat occupancy remained constant at 76%, notwithstanding an increase of about 3% in Comair’s available seat capacity. This is below the average global industry seat occupancy of about 80.6%.

Comair operates scheduled and non-scheduled airline services in SA, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. State-owned SAA, its main competitor, has consistently reported losses in comparable operations.

