National

Constitutional Court strikes powerful blow in favour of peaceful protest

The court struck down a law and set aside the convictions of 10 people, aligning itself with the stance of progressive democracies on the right to freedom of assembly

19 November 2018 - 13:59 Ernest Mabuza
People who lack political and economic power have only protests as a tool to communicate their legitimate concerns. Constitutional Court. Picture: SOWETAN
People who lack political and economic power have only protests as a tool to communicate their legitimate concerns. Constitutional Court. Picture: SOWETAN

The Constitutional Court on Monday struck down a law which made it a criminal offence to convene a peaceful march without notifying the responsible officer of a municipality.

The court also set aside the convictions of 10 people‚ found guilty by the Bellville Magistrate’s Court of contravening section 12(1)(a) of the Regulation of Gatherings Act.

Ten members of the Social Justice Coalition‚ a non-governmental organisation‚ were arrested in 2013 after chaining themselves together on the steps of the Cape Town Civic Centre‚ demanding to meet the mayor.

For years they had tried‚ without success‚ to address chronic sanitation problems in Khayelitsha with the city. For their demonstration‚ they had intended to stay within the law by having only 15 protesters‚ but the crowd swelled and the conveners of the gathering were charged.

They appealed against the convictions in the High Court in Cape Town and challenged the constitutionality of section 12(1)(a) of the act.

The high court upheld their appeal and declared the section unconstitutional but the minister of police appealed the high court’s decision.

In a unanimous judgment‚ acting Constitutional Court judge Xola Petse said section 12(1)(a) of the act constituted an unjustifiable limitation of the constitutional right for people‚ peacefully and unarmed‚ to assemble‚ picket and present petitions.

‘‘Nowadays‚ progressive democracies‚ including our own‚ recognise that the right to freedom of assembly ‘is central … to constitutional democracy’. People who lack political and economic power have only protests as a tool to communicate their legitimate concerns‚’’ Petse said.

He said to that to take away that tool would undermine the promise in the constitution’s preamble that SA belonged to all who live in the country‚ and not only a powerful elite.

‘‘It would also frustrate a stanchion of our democracy: public participation. This is all the more pertinent given the increasing rates of protest in constitutional SA lately‚’’ Petse said.

EFF and BLF hold separate pickets against Pravin Gordhan at state capture inquiry

Protesters from the EFF and Black First Land First gathered outside the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown‚ calling for the public ...
National
1 hour ago

RON DERBY: ‘Sober’ ANC must step up if Cyril is to salvage SA’s fortunes

Investors’ expectations are tempered by the fraught battle for the soul of the ANC
Opinion
15 days ago

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Cosatu to take its fight against e-tolls to Ramaphosa’s door

The trade union federation is angry over remarks made by Tito Mboweni in support of the user-pays model
Opinion
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Constitutional Court strikes powerful blow in ...
National
2.
EFF and BLF hold separate pickets against Pravin ...
National
3.
Tom Moyane wants to apply to cross-examine Pravin ...
National
4.
The seven items at the top of SA’s agenda this ...
National

Related Articles

Judge declares section of the Regulation of Gatherings Act unconstitutional
National

EFF may have to answer criminal charges for its supporters’ hooliganism
National

Destructive Fees Must Fall protests cost universities R786m
National / Education

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.