Cyril Ramaphosa will find himself in court if he does not reinstate Tom Moyane, lawyers say
Mabuza Attorneys say Moyane is ‘entitled’ to hold his role as Sars commissioner until he is ‘lawfully removed’ through a disciplinary process or his term of office expires
06 November 2018 - 17:12
UPDATED 06 November 2018 - 17:53
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.