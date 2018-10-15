Sugar industry review seeks to recognise black cane growers

The department of trade and industry is forging ahead with its plans to review the regulation of the sugar industry, in a bid to grant black cane growers who have benefited from land reform more recognition.

The South African sugar industry generates an average direct income of about R8bn a year and is responsible for at least 80,000 direct jobs. Indirect employment is estimated at 350,000.

In a recent government gazette, trade and industry minister Rob Davies said that the department was reviewing the regulation of the sugar industry to address the recognition of alternative associations such as the South African Farmers Development Association (Safda), which represents black cane growers. The act being amended is the Sugar Act of 1978 and the Sugar Industry Agreement of 2000.

The aim is to ensure broad-based representation in the industry, improved competitiveness, and to promote transformation and inclusive growth, Davies said.

The review follows complaints by Safda to the department and parliament’s trade and industry committee that it is not adequately represented within the industry.

The South African Cane Growers’ Association (Sacga) says it has been trying to incorporate Safda under its umbrella so there is one association representing cane growers of all race groups, but Safda insists it wants to be an independent member of the South African Sugar Association’s (Sasa) council.

The council has a 50-50 representation of Sacga and the SA Sugar Millers’ Association, and Sacga contends that this dispensation will be disrupted if Safda is introduced as a separate member representing a group of cane growers.

The department has said previously that in terms of the amended regulations, Sasa will also ensure access of levies to Safda and others in support of their operations.

In 2017, the department had informed Sacga that it could not be the sole representative of cane growers, which would mean that it received 100% of the levies imposed on cane growers by statute. Sacga has argued that breaking down cane growers into separate groups would destroy their bargaining position, which would decimate small-scale, black cane growers. The association also pointed to the various initiatives it had under way to assist small-scale cane growers.

The department published transitional provisions in the government gazette last week. According to the provisions, Sacga and Safda will collectively comprise the growers’ section.

“After consultation with the association, the minister may amend the transitional provisions, by publishing notice of the amendments in the government gazette … [the] transitional period means from April 1 2018 until March 31 2020 or any later date determined in terms of clause 15.4 of Sasa's constitution,” the notice reads.

According to Sasa, the cane-growing sector comprises approximately 22 500 registered sugarcane growers farming predominantly in KwaZulu-Natal, with a substantial investment in Mpumalanga and some farming operations in the Eastern Cape.

Sugar is manufactured by six milling companies with 14 sugar mills operating in these cane-growing regions. The industry produces an estimated average of 2.2-million tonnes of sugar per season. About 60% of this sugar is marketed in the Southern African Customs Union. The remainder is exported to markets in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

With Linda Ensor

phakathib@businesslive.co.za