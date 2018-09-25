Soon it will be much less cumbersome for foreign minors to travel to SA

The requirements for foreign minors travelling to SA are to be simplified, home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba said at a media briefing Tuesday.

An international travel advisory to this end will be issued by the end of October after consultation with the Immigration Advisory Board.

These requirements have had a negative effect on tourism, and the cabinet has decided that they should be amended as part of the economic stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The key changes will be that rather than requiring all foreign-national travelling minors to carry documentation proving parental consent for the travelling minor to travel, we will rather strongly recommend that travellers carry this documentation,” Gigaba said.

“Our immigration officials will only insist on documentation by exception — in high risk situations — than for all travellers in line with practice by several other countries.

“Rather than denying entry where documentation is absent, travellers will be given an opportunity to prove parental consent. South African minors will still be required to prove parental consent when leaving our borders.”