DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s stimulus salad lacks the ingredient business needs the most
Increased business confidence will offset the negative impact of austerity. But economists have debunked the myth of expansionary austerity
24 September 2018 - 18:52
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.