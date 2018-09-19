National

Extreme weather hits SA: while Joburg burns, Cape Town is in the freezer

A wide gap in the temperatures between the two biggest cities is predicted for the next five days

19 September 2018 - 15:51 Staff Writer
UPDATED 19 September 2018 - 16:07
Image: 123RF/ Wang Tom
Summer might be here for Johannesburg, which has temperatures in the 30s and upper 20s over the next five days, but winter lingers on in Cape Town, which has a maximum of 12ºC on Wednesday and only gets up to a maximum of 20ºC on Sunday.

Image: ACCUWEATHER.COM
The figures, by Accuweather.com, show a massive disparity between the two cities, so travelers between Joburg and Cape Town be warned — you need to pack for the opposite season.

Image: ACCUWEATHER.COM
