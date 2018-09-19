Extreme weather hits SA: while Joburg burns, Cape Town is in the freezer
A wide gap in the temperatures between the two biggest cities is predicted for the next five days
19 September 2018 - 15:51
UPDATED 19 September 2018 - 16:07
Summer might be here for Johannesburg, which has temperatures in the 30s and upper 20s over the next five days, but winter lingers on in Cape Town, which has a maximum of 12ºC on Wednesday and only gets up to a maximum of 20ºC on Sunday.
The figures, by Accuweather.com, show a massive disparity between the two cities, so travelers between Joburg and Cape Town be warned — you need to pack for the opposite season.
