Invaders claim they bought farms from KZN headmen

Almost every day there is a land-grab incident in SA. But few have been as bold as the one taking place on several farms in Ndwedwe local municipality, about 80km north of Durban.

The affected areas include Inanda, Tea Estate, Hazelmere, Redcliffe, New Glasgow, Umdloti, Nonoti, and the outskirts of Verulam and Ottawa. Until recently, these areas were mainly small-scale sugarcane farms, many of them owned by Indian families who have been living on and working the land since the 19th century.

But seemingly well-heeled invaders have moved in, fenced off land and started building luxury homes and rondavels. They claim the land was sold to them by headmen of chief Mqoqi Ngcobo of the Amaqadi Tribal Authority.

The Amaqadi clan claims the farms were developed on ancestral land that was forcibly taken from them by the British colonial and apartheid regimes and sold to the Indian farmers. They say their land claims to these farms and surrounding areas have been delayed by "lazy government officials".

The occupiers say they are going nowhere. Many have piles of building materials on site and bricklayers are hard at work on some of the pieces of land.

Thulani Khumalo, 52, says he paid R30,000 to the local induna for his piece of land in 2016. He has built a modern, five-roomed house.

"We were advised to fence our properties and build proper houses so that it is known that we are serious about settling here. Nobody troubles us … not even the police," Khumalo says.

His neighbour, who asked not to be named, says he also paid a local induna for a plot. "I had about 68 goats, but the Indian farmer sprayed poison on the sugarcane fields and most of my goats died," he says.