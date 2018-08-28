Expropriation Bill withdrawn for further consideration

Parliament’s public works committee has withdrawn the Expropriation Bill because of the parliamentary process underway to review section 25 of the constitution, which deals with land expropriation without compensation.

The ANC members of the committee welcomed the withdrawal.

The bill was passed by parliament in 2016, and returned by former president Jacob Zuma in 2017, due to concerns arising from the public participation process followed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

In February this year, the National Assembly and NCOP adopted a resolution instructing the constitutional review committee (CRC) to review — among other possible amendments — section 25 of the constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land, in the public interest, without compensation

The public works committee has withdrawn the bill in its current form for further consideration after the conclusion of the CRC process.

Whip of the ANC study group on public works Freddie Adams said: "As the ANC, we reiterate our commitment to pursue the expropriation of land without compensation as one of the measures to ensure land reform is implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid."