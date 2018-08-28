National

Expropriation Bill withdrawn for further consideration

28 August 2018 - 16:31 Linda Ensor
Land expropriation is back in focus. Picture: ISTOCK
Land expropriation is back in focus. Picture: ISTOCK

Parliament’s public works committee has withdrawn the Expropriation Bill because of the parliamentary process underway to review section 25 of the constitution, which deals with land expropriation without compensation.

The ANC members of the committee welcomed the withdrawal.

The bill was passed by parliament in 2016, and returned by former president Jacob Zuma in 2017, due to concerns arising from the public participation process followed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

In February this year, the National Assembly and NCOP adopted a resolution instructing the constitutional review committee (CRC) to review — among other possible amendments — section 25 of the constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land, in the public interest, without compensation

The public works committee has withdrawn the bill in its current form for further consideration after the conclusion of the CRC process.

Whip of the ANC study group on public works Freddie Adams said: "As the ANC, we reiterate our commitment to pursue the expropriation of land without compensation as one of the measures to ensure land reform is implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid."

FT COMMENT: Why SA needs land reform legislation

If Cyril Ramaphosa were to do nothing, he would be inviting exactly the kind of upheaval Donald Trump claims erroneously is happening already
Opinion
19 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Trump jumps the gun on South African land expropriation

Inaccurate reporting, and tweeting, on the expropriation without compensation issue: the truth is the real victim
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Issues raised at meetings on land and farming highlight disconnect

Should section 25 of the constitution be amended to allow the state to expropriate land in the public interest
National
14 hours ago

Land: Ramaphosa’s tightrope act

Ramaphosa is no tub-thumping populist. Nor is he encouraging the violent seizure of white-owned farms as Robert Mugabe did in Zimbabwe
Opinion
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Companies be warned: ‘water crunch’ threat remains
National / Science & Environment
2.
Expropriation Bill withdrawn for further ...
National
3.
‘Day zero’ hits southern Joburg as City Power ...
National
4.
Controversial former IEC electoral chief Mosotho ...
National

Related Articles

FT COMMENT: Why SA needs land reform legislation
Opinion / Editorials

NEWS ANALYSIS: Issues raised at meetings on land and farming highlight ...
National

Land: Ramaphosa’s tightrope act
Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Trump jumps the gun on South African land expropriation
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.